Ferring gas leak: ‘Urgent repairs’ taking place to gas network

A road has been closed while ‘urgent repairs’ to a gas network in Ferring are carried out.

The A259 Littlehampton Road has been closed due to the gas leak – read more here.

Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’re carrying out urgent repairs to our gas network in the A259 Littlehampton Road in Ferring.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve temporarily closed a section of the road near its roundabout junction with Titmore Lane.

“A signed diversion is in place for motorists.

“All being well, we hope to complete our repair and reopen the road this evening.”

The road has been closed

Police confirmed officers were called at 10.33am to reports of a gas leak and assisted with road closures.

A spokesman for West Sussex Highways tweeted: “We have been made aware that SGN have had to close a section of the A259 Littlehampton Road, Ferring Westbound just before Asda due to urgent repairs on their Gas Network.

“Please follow diversion in place. Delays maybe expected.”

SEE MORE: A259 incident: Driver dies following minor collision in Shoreham

The road has been closed

Worthing secondary school environment campaign makes incredible start

Campaign launched to stop cuts to winter gritting routes in West Sussex

The road has been closed

The road has been closed