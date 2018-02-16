Father of helicopter crash victims thanks sons in emotional service

A father who lost his sons in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash thanked them for their love in an emotional prayer service attended by hundreds of people.

St Matthew's Church in Tarring Road, Worthing, was inundated with well-wishers and friends and family of Becky Dobson, 26, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 31, who lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon during a once in a lifetime holiday to celebrate Stuart's 30th birthday on Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the prayer service at St Matthew's Church in Tarring Road, Worthing - so many that two services were held.

The church was packed with hundreds of people for the service at 6pm this evening - so many that a second service was held afterwards for those waiting outside.

The service was led by the Rev Sara-Jane Stevens, curate of St Matthew's who had known Stuart and Jason's parents David and Sandra Hill for three years.

The Rev Hill, father of Stuart and Jason and a chaplain at Worthing Hospital, gave a poignant speech thanking his two sons for the time they had together which brought tears to many in the room.

Speaking at the second service, he said: "I never ever thought I would repeat a sermon twice in one day in an Anglican church, but this is not a sermon. But as Jason and Stuart would say to me, 'you can't keep crying Dad'.

Stuart Hill, 30, left, and Jason Hill, 31

"Surely being their father gives me a right to speak, and I speak on behalf of all the families here tonight to say thank you. To the many of you waiting outside in the cold earlier with dignity, thank you.

"A huge thank you to the church, to Sara-Jane and the volunteers; to put on something like this where there is so little notice and very little precedence, it is a phenomenal feat.

"This isn't an event for us; it is an event for all six people, and news of this service has already gone to the hospital in Las Vegas, and our hearts go out to the people who are hurting and their relatives.

"There will be funerals, and the tears will really roll down then, but tonight I want to stand here and talk about the pride that we have in knowing these wonderful people, every one of them who touched so many lives.

Becky Dobson, 26, from Worthing

"But for me and Sandra, two names, and one girlfriend's - these names are written on our hearts.

"I may be a Reverend, but I believe that the highest calling to Sandra and I is to be a parent, and as a parent I will briefly give you a sentence or two.

"Jason and Stuart and Becky were the most beautiful people any parent could ever have. I'm not sure whether to use the word children, but they are our children, to Sandra and I, forever more. They were our boys; men who were doing well in business and work and in life, so full of life. They were our boys.

"Now I say to them: I am more proud of you than you will ever now, although I told them often, and I thank them for being in our lives; we simply wish it could have been for longer."

During the services, seven candles were lit. Three were purple, for Jason, Stuart and Becky, and four were white, lit for Ellie Milward, 29, Jonathan Udall, 32, and Jennifer Barham, 39 - friends who were also injured in the crash - and the injured pilot, Scott Booth, 42.

Well-wishers left notes of condolence for the family which were stacked high in baskets around the church, and which will later be bound and sent to the families. At the end of both services, mourners lit candles of remembrance for the trio which basked the church in their light.

The Rev Hill added: "I can tell you I find this harder than anything I have ever done in my life, so thank you for your support and your prayers, and thank you for your love."

"The modern version of the bible has a word from the psalms that says something about me at the moment: tears are prayers too, they travel to God when we cannot speak."

Looking back at the sea of lit candles behind him, he simply said: "Thank you".

