Family of Littlehampton woman who died on Christmas Day to build outdoor gym in her memory

The family of a woman from Littlehampton who died in a road collision on Christmas Day has raised thousands of pounds to build an outdoor gym in her memory

Samantha May, 37, had been crossing Ferry Road, Littlehampton, when she was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan X-Trail at around 5pm on Tuesday, December 25, police said.

The family of Samantha May, pictured, has raised thousands of pounds towards building a gym in memory of the fitness fan

Friends and family paid tribute to the fitness fan as 'unique, special and simply irreplaceable' - and now, her sister has started a campaign to build an outdoor gym in her memory.

Tanya May said: "The gym was like a second home to Sam. Exercising, keeping fit and being healthy was her passion.

"She was an incredible athlete herself, committed and determined not only towards achieving her own goals, but also in helping others achieve theirs with regards to their health.

"She wrote blogs about fitness and food, and more recently was training to become a personal trainer.

"An outdoor gym, accessible to all, that helped others achieve their own health goals, keep fit and feel fabulous would be the perfect memory of Sam."

More than £4,000 has been raised for the cause so far, against a £25,000 goal. Instead of flowers at her funeral, her family have asked for donations towards the memorial outdoor gym.

Tanya said they wanted to build the gym in Littlehampton, but needed ideas from the public about where it should go and what should be in it.

On the JustGiving page she set up, Samantha's sister said there would be organised events in the future to raise the funds needed.

She said: "From a very young age Sam always loved her sports. Among her achievements were half IRONMAN’s, long distance open-water swims, marathons, triathlons, bodybuilding championships and a lot more in between. She was an incredible athlete."