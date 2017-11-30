Families expect ‘definitive answer’ on Shoreham airshow crash charges

The families of the victims of the Shoreham airshow crash have said they expect prosecutors to give a ‘definitive answer’ on whether criminal charges will be brought by January.

Their response came after the West Sussex Coroner confirmed today that Sussex Police had submitted their full file into the tragedy to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sussex Police spent months investigating pilot Andy Hill, 53, for possible manslaughter by gross negligence and for possible endangerment contrary to Article 138 Air Navigation Order 2009.

James Healy-Pratt, Head of Aviation and Travel at Stewarts, who is representing the majority of the families bereaved in the Shoreham air crash, said today: “This is another important step for the families in their long journey for answers and justice.

“The families have been incredibly patient so far, and now expect the CPS to be able to give a definitive answer about criminal charges no later than the next Coroner’s hearing in late January 2018.”

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the airshow on the afternoon of Saturday, August 22, 2015.

Mr Healy-Pratt said: “The families are also waiting on the Prime Minister to discuss the matter of their legal aid funding with the Lord Chancellor, which was promised in the House of Commons on Wednesday, November 1.”

The families of the victims had their application for exceptional case funding rejected by the legal aid agency, Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, told Prime Minister Theresa May during Prime Minister’s Questions earlier this month.

Mrs May said she would ask the Lord Chancellor to look at the issue.