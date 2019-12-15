Fallen trees and heavy surface water warning across Sussex roads

Police are warning drivers to watch out for fallen trees and heavy surface water on roads this morning (Sunday).

Sussex Roads Police says it has received “a lot of” reports of fallen trees after the high winds last night, as well as flooding on the roads.

The force wrote on Twitter, “We’re taking a lot of reports of fallen trees on roads across Sussex.

“There is also very heavy surface water across much of the road network. Please take extra care when travelling.”

