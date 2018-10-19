Extended Worthing home with potential to create an annexe

This spacious, well extended and versatile semi-detached house in Worthing could be adapted to form an annexe or home office/treatment room space.

The property, in Littlehampton Road, is situated between the roundabouts at the Yeoman and Centenary House within easy reach of shops and the West Durrington Tesco.

Property SUS-181016-090348003

Internally there is a good-sized lounge opening to the rear garden, kitchen/diner with separate utility room and an additional reception room suitable as a ground floor bedroom, annexe or home office/treatment room space with cloakroom.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms and a spacious modern bathroom/WC.

Externally, the front is mainly laid to block paving providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

The rear garden has lawned areas, a greenhouse and shed, with a gate to a rear lane measuring approximately 200ft in length.

Property SUS-181016-090358003

Worthing town centre is about three miles away, while the nearest station is Durrington, about a mile away, with bus services running nearby.

Price: £580,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk