Extended Worthing family home in Thomas A Becket school catchment area

This extended semi-detached family home is situated in the sought-after Thomas A Becket school catchment area in Worthing.

The property, in Woodmancote Road, is about half a mile from amenities in South Farm Road and South Street.

From the entrance hall there is a ground floor WC, a lounge to the front with a working fireplace, a 26ft extended lounge/diner which opens onto the rear garden, and a good size kitchen/breakfast room with access into the utility area and covered car port.

To the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a refitted family bathroom. Stairs lead to a fourth double bedroom on the second floor.

Externally, the front garden is lawned with floral/shrub borders and has a driveway providing off-road parking leading to the gated covered car port.

The rear garden is a good size and is south facing being mainly laid to lawn with tree and shrub borders.

Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is approximately one and a quarter miles away.

Worthing and West Worthing railway stations are less than a mile away, while bus services run nearby.

Guide Price £450,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk

