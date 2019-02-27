Extended East Preston house with 75ft rear garden and parking for 6 cars

This spacious, extended, three bedroom family home is situated less than half a mile from East Preston village.
The property, in Roundstone Drive, is close to schools and amenities.
Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge with modern fireplace, kitchen/diner and a family room with doors leading out to the rear garden.
On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate shower cubicle.
There is a third double bedroom on the newly-converted second floor with a modern en-suite shower room.
Outside, there is a wonderful 75ft by 25ft south-facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn, as well as off-road parking for six cars to the front.
Guide price: £325,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com