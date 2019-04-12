Exclusive East Preston development of five cottages and two apartments close to seafront

This exclusive development of just five cottages and two apartments by Rocco Homes is located in a sought-after position close to East Preston seafront.

Finished to an exacting standard throughout, these contemporary homes all benefit from outside space and allocated parking along with fully integrated kitchens and luxury bathrooms, with the majority en-suite.

Property

Located at the southerly end of East Preston village, Tudor Lodge, in Sea Road, is adjacent to the private Angmering-on-Sea estate and just a stone’s throw from the beach, bars, shops and cafes.

East Preston offers a range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, while Rustington can be found approximately two miles away with a more comprehensive range of facilities including a good choice of independent shops, a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands.

The nearest railway station can be found at Angmering and the area is served with schools for all ages, while bus services pass the surrounding area.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

Property