Excitement builds for Pagham Pram Race

The chairman of the Pagham Pram Race has said the committee has once again been ‘overwhelmed’ with the response from local people and businesses.

“The support shown this year for our fund-raising has been wonderful, each year gets better and better,” said Mike Warren.

This includes the Grand Christmas Draw which took place last Thursday at the church hall, Pagham, which is reported to have raised more than £2,000.

Thanks were expressed to all those who donated a prize, which this year ranged from £250 cash to a wooden spoon, and all who purchased a raffle ticket.

All of the funds go to the race’s ‘Helping Other Fund’ which benefits numerous local good causes.

Applications for funding are open until December 31, with ones from small and new groups particularly welcome.

The money is then set to be allocated in January – last year the total given amounted to nearly £12,000.

Attention now turns to Boxing Day with Mike stating all are looking forward to a ‘fantastic’ event.

The fancy-dress and fun-filled annual race is set to begin at 11am prompt and its president, former Le Mans winner Derek Bell, is expected to be in attendance.

Entries can sign up online until midnight Christmas Eve at paghampramrace.com.

Alternatively teams can join on the day.