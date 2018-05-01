Everyone’s invited to mayor’s celebration of Littlehampton

Littlehampton’s mayor is inviting residents to join him in a celebration of our town.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper will be hosting a civic service with a difference at 3pm on Sunday at St Mary’s Church in Church Street, Littlehampton.

He said: “Littlehampton is an astounding town, the people that live and work here contribute so much to its vibrancy and this is my way of saying ‘thank-you’.

Traditionally the mayor hosts a civic service during their mayoral year, which has taken many shapes from concerts to afternoon tea.

The event is free and there is no need to book.