Everyone’s a winner for cancer charity

Artist Paul Winner is to donate 50 of his watercolours to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Having suffered from ‘irritable scribbling syndrome’ all his life, the painter decided it was time for a clear-out at his Warningcamp home.

Paul Winner calls himself a pretend artist because he has never had any formal training. Picture: Marion Davies

Paul explained: “I can’t stop drawing and painting everywhere I go. Now, I have so many paintings some of them have got to go.

“So, I thought if I can do that and help Cancer Research UK, a very worthy cause, at the same time, I would be only too pleased to do it.”

There will be an exhibition of Paul’s work at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester from February 14 to 18, 2018.

Mounted watercolours featuring local landmarks and scenes, including Arundel Castle, the Black Rabbit pub, Arundel Festival and the Arundel-based Hanover Band, are expected to sell for between £50 and £500.

Boating on the river at Arundel

Paul carries his sketching materials and watercolours wherever he goes and over the years, has amassed an extraordinary collection of sketchbooks, paintings, drawings and prints, chronicling the places he has visited and the personalities he has encountered.

When he met the former Pope, John Paul II,he offered him some of his hurried sketches.

Paul said: “The Pope said ‘Mr Winner, these are wonderful but we do have other artists in the Vatican’.”

His many commissions have included one from the Home Office to be Artist at Large for the 2004 Holocaust Memorial Day and another from the Bosnian government to paint the bridge at Mostar to mark its re-opening in 2004.

Seven of his watercolours of Petra were presented as lifetime achievement awards to spiritual leaders for their work towards world peace.

Paul, who studied law and went on to run two successful PR businesses, said: “I call myself a pretend artist because I have never had any formal training and it hasn’t been my main occupation. But I love to paint, people seem to like my work and I just can’t stop.

“Hopefully, these pictures will bring in a useful sum for Cancer Research UK and I know that money will be well used to help save more lives.”

Visit www.paulwinnerart.co.uk/index.html for more information about Paul’s work.