Visit Arundel Wetland Centre this half-term for boat safaris, pond dipping and duck feeding
Boat safaris, pond dipping sessions and the opportunity to feed the ducks are all on offer at the WWT Arundel Wetland Centre this half-term.
Families who visit the wetlands will also be able to watch wild ducklings, greylag goslings and mute swan cygnets roaming the meadows from the centre’s wildlife viewing hides.
Arundel Wetland Centre manager Tim McGregor said: “We are pleased to have restarted most of our pre-Covid activities at Arundel Wetland Centre, with some small changes that will help our visitors and staff stay safe.”
Family pond dipping sessions offer the chance to spot diving beetles, water spiders, damselflies and more during a 20-minute session at the raised pond, and visitors can also hand-feed the ducks and geese in the lakes and forest exhibit.
The Wetland Boat Safari offers a chance to search for dragonflies, fish and water voles during a watery adventure, while wildlife hides also offer views of kingfishers, sand martins and lapwing families.
The Pond Skater and Tree Creepers play areas are open and there is selection of hot and cold snacks, drinks and ice creams available from the Water’s Edge cafe – or take your own food and drink for a picnic.
The gift shop is open offering a selection of gifts, toys, books and bird food and feeding accessories.
All visitors to Arundel Wetland Centre need to pre-book online in advance at www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/book-your-visit
---
A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton: In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspapers. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspapers. Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. Stay safe, and best wishes.