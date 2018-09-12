The Great British Beach Clean provides vital information on the coast in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham and Littlehampton

The Great British Beach Clean returns for its 25th anniversary, mobilising thousands of volunteers across the country.

The annual challenge to clean-up Britain’s beaches is far more than a litter pick, it is provides information for the Marine Conservation Society to help the charity influence changes in policy and behaviour.

Lizzie Prior, beach and river clean project officer, said: “Taking part in the Great British Beach Clean really can make a difference.

“In previous years, when we’ve highlighted increases in dog poo bags and sewage-related debris found on beaches, we’ve seen drops in numbers subsequently.

“Due to the massive increase in wet wipes we found between 2013 and 2015, we were able to launch our Wet Wipes Turn Nasty campaign, which has resulted in improvements in labelling, removal of plastic from flushable wet wipes in retailers’ own brands and shown retailers the need for their flushable wipes to pass water industry standards.”

The beach clean takes place from September 14 to 17 and there are four events planned in the Herald and Gazette area.

The Worthing event on September 15 at 10.15am in Beach House Grounds will tie in with the nearby Worthing Food and Drink Festival, at Steyne Gardens.

Wendy Greene said: “This year’s event will include a number of stalls relating to the environment, wildlife, green spaces and more, so even those not wanting to clean the beach will find something of interest. It’s a real community activity.”

Volunteers must register in advance by emailing worthingbeachclean2018@virginmedia.com.

The Shoreham Beach event is also on September 15, from 2pm to 4pm, starting in Shingle Road. Email friendsofshorehambeach@gmail.com to register and for more information.

This will be followed by the Widewater Lagoon event on September 16 from 10am to midday, starting at the west end of the car park.

There is also a Lancing Beach event on September 16 from 10.15am to 11.45am, organised by Keep Lancing Lovely and starting at Beach Green.

Individuals, families and groups are welcome. Visit keeplancinglovely.weebly.com for more information.

In Littlehampton, the West Beach event is also on September 16, from 9am to midday, starting at West Beach car park.

Book in advance by emailing west_beach_cleaning@yahoo.com to register and for more information.

The 2017 Great British Beach Clean saw almost 7,000 volunteer beach cleaners pick up record amounts of litter from 339 UK beaches. Visit www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch for more information.

