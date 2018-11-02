Teenage Arundel Castle volunteer wins regional gardening award

A bright young volunteer in the gardens team at Arundel Castle has been recognised with an award at the South and South East in Bloom Awards.

Rose Philpott, 19, was presented with the Certificate of Commendation at Arundel Castle by gardening guru Jean Griffin, a president of the Kew Guild and BBC Radio personality. The judges examined nearly 300 entries before selecting this year’s winners.

Rose first joined Arundel Castle’s gardens team on a work experience placement and quickly became a regular volunteer. She spent the summer holidays employed by the castle, caring for its mix of classic and more unusual plants, from tulips to tamarillo and plenty of roses.

Now, Rose studies horticulture at Plumpton College near Lewes and spends one day a week gardening at the castle as part of the practical work experience for her course.

Martin Duncan, head gardener, said: “Rose is a fantastic asset to the castle garden team and thoroughly deserves this recognition. It is so exciting to see a promising young person so engaged with horticulture and eager to learn. Passing on the tips and tricks of the trade to the next generation of professional gardeners is truly a pleasure.”

Arundel Castle will reopen to visitors on April 2, 2019. For more information, visit www.arundelcastle.org.

