Rustington gardens and allotments winners revealed

Winners of Rustington Parish Council’s annual gardens and allotments competitions have been revealed.

Shortlisted entries in the gardens competition were judged by Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammon, East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society secretary Jennifer Wallace and Michael Harwood from Ferring Nurseries.

Winners are: window boxes, balconies and patio tubs (residential), 1 5 Ashwood Drive, 2 12 Whitecroft, Ash Lane; window boxes, balconies and patio tubs (commercial), 1 The Lamb public house, The Street, 2 The Windmill public house, Mill Lane; front gardens (residential), 1 37 Knightscroft Avenue, 2 44 Chanctonbury Road; front gardens (commercial), 1 Rustington House (Hargreaves), Worthing Road, 2 Princess Marina House, Seafield Road; schools, 1 Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, Guildford Road, 2 Summerlea Community Primary School, Windsor Drive; community gardens, 1 The Hidden Twitten, rear of Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens, garage compound, 2 Rustington Methodist Church Garden.

The judges’ special award for outstanding horticulture achievement went to Princess Marina House.

Members of Rustington Parish Council’s allotments committee judged the allotments competition and declared the results as follows:

Una Maywood Cup for overall winner, Plot 27 Conbar Avenue, Mr and Mrs J. Donovan.

Eddie Leonard Cup, Penfold Lane site winner, joint Plots 14 and 14A, Mr J. Newton, and Plots 21 and 21A, Mr M. Kempson.

Fred Lee Cup, Conbar Avenue site winner, Plot 28, Mr E. Sims.

Eric Ilett Cup, Worthing Road site winner, Plot 14, The Oak Community Project.

The Cliff Pryor Cup is awarded to Mr R. Kift in recognition of his outstanding effort and achievement since taking on his allotment plot in July 2017.

The Owen Electrical Best Newcomer Trophy is awarded to Mrs D. Vineer for Plot 17 Conbar Avenue.

The judges also agreed Certificates of Commendation be awarded to certain plots on each site.

