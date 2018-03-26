PICTURES: Rustington spring show

The Beast from the East has played havoc with spring flowers and early vegetables.

Rustington Horticultural Association members certainly suffered in their attempts to grow entries for this year’s spring flower show, held on Saturday.

Abi Pendleton and Isabelle Layt with their prize-winning narcissi in the young persons classes

Show secretary Alison Valentini said: “The daffodils got knocked down by the snowy, frosty weather and although they are hardy enough to pick themselves back up again, the weather has taken its toll and many of the flowers are very late this year.

“As a consequence, the number of entries was significantly reduced this year, down by almost a third on previous years.

“Despite this, the Woodlands Centre still had a beautiful display of spring flowers, shrubs and houseplants for visitors to admire, as well as enjoy the scent of the narcissici.”

Artistic exhibitors provided magnificent examples of handicrafts, photography, cookery and floral art, giving plenty for visitors to see while enjoying tea and cake away from the chilly weather.

Cup winners:

Alasdair MacCulloch, Presidents Challenge Cup for best exhibit in horticultural sections, Daffodil Society Bronze Medal for best single narcissus bloom, Gilbert Parry Challenge Cup for best vase of narcissi, and Spring Challenge Trophy for most points in narcissi and flower classes.

Mick Marshall, Menage Cup for best vegetable exhibit.

Babs Blake, Jack Hesling Trophy for best novice entry in narcissi.

Anne Adams, Cactus and Succulent Cup for most points in cactus and succulent classes.

Marie Keet, Dorothy Heasman Trophy for most points in floral art.

Sarah Oldfield, Chef Challenge Cup for most points in cookery classes.

Linda Allardyce, Bobby Knee Cup for most points in handicraft classes.

Claudio Valentini, Glass Goblet for best exhibit in photography and art.

Abi Pendleton, Youth Challenge Trophy for most points in young persons classes and Knight Cup for best young persons exhibit.

Other first prize winners:

Carolyn Clark, Mandy Gait, Sylvia Hesling, Nick Hockey, Isabelle Layt, Julie MacCulloch, Valerie Narayanaswamy, Kathy Oldfield, Carmel Pardi, Sue Rylands, David Stubbings and Alison Valentini.