New committee plans to revitalise branch

The Littlehampton branch of the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Conservative Association has a new committee with big plans for the future.

Chairman Geoffrey Walker and committee members David Leighton, Josh Funnell, Mick Warren, Jill Long and Hilde Sicka want to revitalise the branch to make it more relevant to the electorate and engage more young people.

The annual meeting held recently was attended by Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb.

Geoffrey said: “At the meeting, plans for reviving the branch were discussed and a new committee was elected.

“The new team has ambitious plans for developing the branch based on the considerable support the Conservatives enjoy in the town.

“Key to this will be building the membership and engaging with our core supporters.

“In a challenging and often confused political environment, the need to re-connect with the community is paramount and to deliver a clear and strong message embodying the core values of the Conservative Party.

“Young people and young families are the future and we have recognised this by appointing 20-year-old Josh Funnell as vice-chairman, digital communications, with a brief to develop social media.

“Our overall aim is to encourage more people to engage in politics and to establish channels of communication to allow everyone a voice.

“We will also seek to identify and attract more people prepared to stand for election to one of the three levels of local government.”