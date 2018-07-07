Mountaineers fly the Sussex flag at Ben Nevis

A group of friends challenged themselves to climb Ben Nevis, showing their Sussex pride by flying the martlets flag at the highest peak in the UK.

The team included Linda Harriot Evans, Sharon Fisher and Susan Eden from Arundel. Sharon’s sister-in-law Debbie Fisher, Linda Doughty from Poling and Christine Gillott from Climping.

Christine said: “We are completing the Three Peaks. Last year, we climbed Snowden, this year Ben Nevis and next year will be Scafell Pike. It is not in the traditional 24 hours that the Three Peak Challenge is normally undertaken, but we like to enjoy the view and the accomplishment of each climb.

“It was a challenging climb, though the weather was kind there was cloud at about four miles up and snow drifts to tackle. But the stunning views made the seven hour climb all worth it.”

