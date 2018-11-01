How to build a bug hotel and other environmental actions taken by Stagecoach South

Bus company Stagecoach South ended its month-long Getting There Together initiative with a week focused on the environment.

To help spread the word of the importance of bees and bugs, the company has published a children's book called Stagecoach Saves the Buzzy Bees.

Rob Vince, operations manager, presents copies of Stagecoach Saves the Buzzy Bees to Alison Taylor, corporate fundraiser, at Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

The cartoon characters are based on vehicles and the story tells of how a swarm of bees on board a tram is safely delivered to a field where children are sowing wildflowers.

Copies of the paperback have been donated to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Managing director Edward Hodgson said: “We understand that our services are important to local communities. Whether we’re taking people to work, taking them shopping or to visit their families, we play an important part in our passenger’s lives.

"This is why we want to give something back and hope that by raising funds for local charities and donating these books we can have a positive impact on our local communities.”

Charity activity included collecting non-perishable food items to donate to food banks and having a dress-down day with all proceeds going to Stonepillow, a Chichester-based charity for the homeless.

To further spread the message that bees are not to be feared and are vital in keeping crops and plants alive, Stagecoach Group has created a video explaining how to build a bug hotel.

