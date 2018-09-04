Hoop, hoop, hooray for East Preston’s new beach cleaning equipment

Litter is taken very seriously on East Preston Beach and volunteers work tirelessly to keep the area clean.

For six years, East Preston Parish Council has held twice-yearly beach cleans, and every fortnight, the Arun East U3A Beach Group sets to work clearing up.

But such is the enthusiasm for the projects, the volunteers have always run short on litterbag hoops, borrowed from other places.

Now, thanks to the St Mary the Virgin Women’s Fellowship, that should be a problem of the past.

On East Preston Beach on Friday, members of the women’s fellowship met with members of the parish council to hand over 20 brand-new litterbag hoops.

Mavis Cook, chairman of the women’s fellowship for the past 19 years, said: “The theme of our annual service was Mother Earth and we were looking for a local environmental good cause we could help financially.

“Father Andrew Perry suggested the council’s beach cleans and we thought the purchase of these hoops was a great idea.”

The hoops will certainly help the beach clean teams, making it much easier to carry bags around during the clean-up.

Elizabeth Linton, chairman of the council’s community engagement committee, said: “We are delighted to be given these hoops, which will make life a lot easier for the community volunteers who regularly turn up to our beach cleans.

“Thank you to all the ladies of the women’s fellowship for thinking of us and helping us in this way.

“Can we also take this chance to thank the U3A beach cleaning team which fortnightly does a fantastic job in keeping East Preston Beach clean and tidy.”

The next parish council beach clean will take place on Sunday, September 30, meeting at the bottom of Sea Road, East Preston, between 11am and midday. To pre-register or for more information, please call 01903 770050 or email epparishcouncil3@btconnect.com.

As well as keeping the beach clear of flotsam and jetsam, the U3A beach group, which was formed in January 2016, studies wildlife in and out of the sea.

Meetings are held every other Thursday at 2.30pm on East Preston Beach. Visit u3asites.org.uk/aruneast for more information.

