Gardens and allotments competition is ever growing

Littlehampton Town Council has launched its annual garden and allotments competition, in partnership with Ferring Nurseries.

Increasing in popularity year on year, the competition promotes civic pride and celebrates the achievements and enthusiasm of gardeners of all ages.

Nominees must live within the BN17 postcode. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including best communal garden, commercial garden, business frontage and school.

Ian Buckland, chairman of the allotments working group, said: “The competition has grown in popularity throughout the years, with a lot of new entrants taking part last year, which demonstrates that we have many keen gardeners of all ages and abilities in our town.

“We are really keen to see a few more entries in the commercial category, so if you’re a local business and have a garden, courtyard or wall for hanging baskets, get involved.”

The closing date is June 18 but winners who have won first place for two consecutive years must have a break for one year before entering again.

Entry forms are available now from the town council offices at Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, and from sponsor Ferring Nurseries, in Littlehampton Road, Worthing.