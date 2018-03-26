GALLERY: Yapton spring show

Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society was pleased to claw something back from a difficult growing season ahead of its spring show.

There were 32 exhibitors at the annual spring flower show at Yapton Village Hall on Saturday, with 160 entries and 70 visitors.

David Donovan won trophies for most points in horticultural classes and cookery. Pictures: Derek Martin DM1833137a

Show secretary David Donovan said: “The show was not the usual floriferous event, a direct result of the cold and sometimes snow-affected start to the season, when garden flowers were scarce.

“However, all was not lost as the exhibitors did their best to ensure some semblance of a competition.

“In the end, the show was a modest success. The entry figure was below that of last year and the number of visitors did ensure financial security for the event.

“Most usefully, there were ten renewals of membership.”

There were daffodils in most of the assigned classes but lower than normal numbers in the general cut flowers, potted plants and vegetables.

Flower arranging had only two competitors but the exhibits were excellent, cookery classes and photography were both close to their regular level of competition, and handicrafts on display were attractive and varied.

Three child exhibitors took part, as is usual for each show.

Side stalls included hardy plants, cakes and preserves, jewellery, greeting cards and a raffle, while the kitchen did excellent business supplying light refreshments.

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented the awards, with Mr Donovan receiving the Harry March Cup for most points in the horticultural classes and the Pratt Trophy for most points in cookery.

Nine-year-old Cerys Hier won the Junior Spring Cup for her three first prizes in the children’s section.

Other first prize winners were Mike Shambrook, Roy Phillips, Terry Booker, Eva Pendreich, Carmel Pardi, Jenny Pay, Elaine Cordingley, Anne Hollis, Diane Booker, Malcolm Paradine,

Graham Coomber, Katharine Horwood, Mike MIllis, Ian Watts, Alan Thew, Julia Smith, John Knight and Ted Coomber.

The society’s early summer show, featuring roses and sweet peas, will be on June 23.

