GALLERY: Great British Spring Clean in Wick

Volunteers have worked together to spruce up Wick for the summer season, clearing litter, sweeping pavements and washing shop windows.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper joined pupils from Lyminster Primary School, Wick Village Traders Association and the Wick Information Centre for the Great British Spring Clean event on Friday.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper with pupils from Lyminster Primary School. Pictures: Scott Ramsey

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said: “We went around the whole area, all the different alleyways, the grass areas, doing a bit of litter picking, trying to make sure that the place is ready for the summer.

“People shouldn’t be littering in the first place but some of us are going to make sure that it is nice and clean and tidy.

“It’s where you are living, it’s part of your front doorstep, you want to have it looking nice. It makes a difference to everyone, yourselves, your neighbours, the other businesses in the area.”

He urged residents to get out, get their hands dirty and clean up.

“Take a carrier bag out with you, fill it up, pop it in one of the bins,” he added.

Wick Information Centre manager Julie Roby said it had been a brilliant day.

“We are really pleased,” she said. “Most of the traders have come outside their doors and they have been sweeping up and picking up their litter and supporting us in different ways.”

Jonathan Mott, year-two teacher at Lyminster Primary School, said it was a fantastic opportunity for the children to feel part of their community and that are making a difference to their environment.

“There are a lot of different things that this really helps with,” he added.

“At our school, we really believe in community, it is one of our core values, and so to do anything that we can to get involved in the community is really fantastic, we just jump at the opportunity.

“The children learn a lot about taking care of their environment, looking after the planet, and have this opportunity to actually be out here engaged in looking after the environment.”

