Families flock to view all the fun that Gaston Farm has to offer

Families have flocked to Slindon to enjoy all the fun of the farm – and some very cute new arrivals.

Visitors have been enjoying Gaston Farm’s annual open lambing days at its School Hill home, where they are able to experience traditional lambing in a real farm environment, seeing lambs being born as well as enjoying some cuddles with an orphan lamb.

They have also been enjoying free tractor and trailer rides, the chance to handle chicks and ducklings in the handling area, as well as listen to some informative talks by the shepherd.

Gaston Farm’s open lambing days run every day until April 15 between 10am and 5pm. It costs £6 per person with twos and under being free. Cash only. There is on site parking, a café and shop. No pets. For more information visit www.gastonfarm.com or call 01243 814269.

