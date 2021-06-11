Extinction Rebellion to hold naked protest on Worthing Beach

Braving the sea breeze on Saturday (June 12), Extinction Rebellion will be making their points in a nutshell with a naked protest.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said: “We cannot go on burying our heads in the sand about climate change.

“We are demanding that the Government acts boldly now to ensure a future that is safe for our children and grandchildren.”

Worthing seafront, Worthing Pier and the Worthing Observation Wheel. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-200708-153117001

Under the banner ‘Never mind the [email protected]@ocks, where’s the green recovery?’, activists are joining dozens of similar events across the country sending a message to the G7 conference in Cornwall.

The group said it wants to show visiting world leaders that ordinary people are concerned at the lack of meaningful action on climate change, despite promises of a green recovery from the Government.

According to Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists that researches climate change and its impact on the public, Worthing will be under the sea within the next 30 years.

The Extinction Rebellion group will be staging several actions during the afternoon.

Under the banner ‘G7 drowning in paradise’, members will dress as G7 politicians arguing around a table as the tide slowly covers them. Others will bury their heads in the sand.

The final activity will be a march around the town.