Energy efficiency award for solar installation company

A solar panel company based in Littlehampton has received an award commending it on its workmanship in helping to increase the use of renewable energy sources.

CC Solar received a commended award for Regional Solar PV Installer of the Year at the Energy Efficiency South East Awards 2018, held at Gatwick Hilton Hotel.

Trevor Waller, director at CC Solar, said: “Our award was to recognise excellent customer service and high standards of quality workmanship in our community.”

The company also nominated fellow winner Carrie Cort, founder of Sussex Green Living and co-founder of the Horsham Repair café, for the Energy Efficiency Champion Award after being commissioned to install solar panels at her home.

Carrie said: “CC Solar were really professional, responsive and excelled in their customer service at every stage of the installation.”

Carrie, a passionate climate activist and positive news communicator, trained as a climate reality leader with Al Gore and leading climate change scientists.

She went on to develop an environmental education programme for primary schools.

The award judges commented on her infectious passion for social environmental change and the way she inspires people to take ‘small steps or quantum leaps’ towards more sustainable living.

Carrie said: “I am delighted to have won this award, it’s great to have some recognition for my work.

“I am delivering free assemblies and key stage two lessons themed energy eco warriors and textile eco warriors.

“My mission is to deliver this programme in all the primary schools in West Sussex.”

Carrie and Jill Shuker, one of the other co-founders of the Horsham Repair café, are also attending the Climate Coalition Green Hearts Awards at the House of Commons today for their hard work to reduce the effects of climate change.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin nominated the café for the Inspiring Community Initiative.

Visit or www.horshamrepaircafe.co.uk for more information.