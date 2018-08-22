Climping residents launch campaign to save popular beach

Residents in Climping are taking matters into their own hands in a bid to save the beach for the enjoyment of all the various users.

The existing beach defences are coming to the end of their natural life and a lack of government funding to replace them means there has been dramatic and accelerated erosion.

The group Climping Beach Conservation has been set up to find a permanent and meaningful solution to the problem.

The first stage will be to examine the possible options available to help preserve the beach and its environment.

A crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 has been launched and a dog fun day is planned at the beach on Sunday, September 23.

Carol Cashfield said: “Climping Beach’s unspoilt beauty makes it a magnet for the local community in this part of West Sussex. The beach is enjoyed all year round by families, dog walkers, horse riders, wind and kite surfers, bird watchers, picnickers, joggers and walkers alike.

“The existing beach defences are coming to the end of their natural life and a lack of government funding to replace them means there has been dramatic and accelerated erosion. The storms during the winter of 2017 have completely eroded the local public footpath, a breach of the sea defences and overspill of shingle on to adjacent land.

“The community is raising funds to halt this worsening situation and ultimately to find a way to save Climping Beach for the enjoyment of everyone.”

The Environment Agency helps by moving shingle around the beach each year to try to protect the beach but regular visitors feel this is not really solving the problem.

Carol added: “We have decided that the time has come for the community and friends of the beach to try to help to preserve this environment for wildlife, pets and people alike.”

The fun day will include a Sussex County Dog Training demonstration of flyball, a dog sport in which teams of dogs race against each other. There will also be dog competitions and games, including my dogs got talent, best young handler, doggie dash, egg and spoon race and a fun scurry.

For more information, find Climping Beach Conservation on Facebook or visit climpingbeachconservation.com

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/climpingbeachconservation to make a donation.

-----

Danger on the beaches from rusty wartime sea defences

Future of Climping’s sea defences unclear