Arun urges residents to get in touch with litter concerns

Arun District Council is encouraging residents to get in touch if they have concerns regarding litter.

The call comes after the council was approached for comment regarding mess left around Bognor Regis, in particular the route from Sudley Road to London Road and in Steyne Gardens. This is in addition to a large quantity of medical needles which were found in Linden Road earlier this week.

A spokesman said: “Arun District Council has contacted the cleansing contractor and neither they or the council have been made aware of any litter problems in the Steyne Gardens park area. This site is regularly litter picked.

"A fly tip was recently reported but was removed quickly."

“If residents have concerns about litter in any area we encourage them to contact the council directly so that we can deal with the problem."

The stated that reports can be made online via www.arun.gov.uk/clean-streets or by calling Arun Direct on 01903 737754.

