Arun chairman reveals his priorities for the year ahead

Sussex Day and shopmobility are among the key focuses for new Arun chairman.

Councillor Alan Gammon, Brookfield Ward, was elected as the new chairman for the district council at last week's annual council meeting.

Councillor Alan Gammon shakes hands with vice chairman'councillor Pat Dillon

He received the chain of office from outgoing chairman Jacky Pendleton who received a vote of thanks for her contributions and her fundraising work in support of

her chosen charities, Home Start Arun and ChallengeU, which raised a total of almost £4,000.

At the chairman’s reception that followed the inauguration, Mr Gammon thanked his guests for attending and announced that he will be supporting Littlehampton Shopmobility and Bognor Regis Shopmobility during his year as chairman.

Mr Gammon said: “It’s been a pleasure to work as vice chairman with Mrs Pendleton for the past year and step in when required.

“I’m looking forward to my year as chairman, representing this district at a variety of events and meetings as a civic ambassador, raising funds and awareness for Shopmobility and also to being a fair chairman of council meetings and matters.”

In a statement Arun District Council said, as trustee for Littlehampton Shopmobility, both charities and the services they provide are very close to Mr Gammon.

It added: "The raffle that took place at the reception started the fundraising off with a healthy total of £400 raised."

The raffle prizes included donations from local businesses including: The Arun View; Arundel Castle; Arundel Lido; Clarified Extensions and Beauty; Littlehampton Tyre & Exhaust Centre, Haskins Garden Centre; Morrison’s; The Fish Factory, The Regis Centre and Reynolds.

As well as supporting Shopmobility, Mr Gammon expressed how he is very keen to raise the profile and awareness of Sussex Day, celebrated annually on June 16.

At the reception he announced that Sussex Day will be marked in Arundel, Littlehampton and at Armed Forces day in Bognor Regis, with Sussex flags flown and the Sussex Day declaration will be read at a number of events throughout the district.

The meeting also saw councillor Pat Dillon, ward member for Pevensey ward, Bognor Regis elected as Vice-Chairman of the Council.

