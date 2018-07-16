Angmering flower and produce show success

The annual Angmering Village Flower and Produce Show produced a fantastic array of entries.

The committee were concerned the recent beautiful but dry and hot weather was going to make it harder for supporters to put on a great display of flowers, vegetables and fruit.

Gathering in the garden for the trophy presentations

However, as usual, those taking part on Saturday delighted everyone with a display of roses, sweet peas and other blooms.

Although not as many as usual, the entries were as lovely to look at as ever and gave the judges a challenge to select the best in show.

John Goulding, with his agapanthus, was a worthy winner of the best flower exhibit.

To add to this, there was a great range of entrants for floral art and the best exhibit in this category was awarded to Brenda Wall for her foliage arrangement, which was stunning.

A fine displays of vegetables

Overall, there were fine displays of vegetables, fruit, pot plants and hanging baskets, as well as a huge range of entries for the art classes.

The longest runner bean class was a close competition, although the length was limited by the recent hot weather, and Louis Powell made a worthy winner.

Best newcomer was Jane Zalman, who wowed the show with her fine range of vegetable exhibits and won best exhibit in show with a marvellous white squash.

The children’s classes this year produced some wonderful decorated pine cones, creatures from sea shells and mini scarecrows, as well as paper spinners, decorated finger puppets and the world cup in a seed tray.

Arrangements celebrating the 250th anniversary of the voyages of Captain Cook

India Craddock, in her final year as a junior, was a worthy winner of the West Children’s Cup.

Bridget Kearns, from the show committee, said: “Visitor numbers were up on last year. It was lovely to see familiar and new faces enjoying the show in the barn and having tea and scones in the garden, sheltering from the sun under the apple tree, visiting our craft and plant stalls and admiring the delightful grounds of Pigeon House, thanks to our generous hosts for the day, Mr and Mrs Blake.

“The WI ladies did a fantastic job behind the scenes, preparing the scones and dealing with the washing up. They also sold all of their cakes on their cake stall and their proceeds make a great contribution to the show takings.

“Our thanks go to all the helpers involved in making the event such a success for the village.”

The committee will meet soon to decide how they will allocate donations from the profits this year, to support good causes in the village.

In previous years, donations have been made to toddler groups, Scouts, Cubs, Brownies and Guides, Peggys Walk, Angmering in Bloom, Ferring Country Centre and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The date and schedule for next year’s show will be available next March and the committee would like to encourage more villagers to enter as it is always fun and the sense of good-hearted competition is always a thrill.

Visit www.angmeringflowershow.co.uk for more details and pictures from this year’s show.

Here is the full list of 2018 winners:

Best newcomer, Jane Zalman. Most points roses, June Savory. Best flower exhibit, John Goulding; runner-up, Lelsey Partridge. Most points sweet peas, John Goulding. Most points cut and pot flowers, John Goulding. Best exhibit pot plants, Lesley Partridge. Best hanging basket, June Savory. Best pot fuchsia, Ann Macleod. Most points fruit and veg, John Millam. Best vegetable exhibit, Jane Zalman. Most points fruit, Jane Wells. Best floral art, Brenda Wall. Most points floral art, Martina Blake. Most points children’s classes, India Craddock; runner-up, Ella Rose Alchin. Most point cookery, Pamela Andrews. Most points crafts, Anne Hampson. Most points art, Lesley Partridge. Most points in the funny section, John Millam.

