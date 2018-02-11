Allotments available at town council sites

Tucking into something you have grown yourself is a taste that is hard to beat – and if you have an allotment you can grow your own to your heart’s content.

Littlehampton Town Council has made a commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and as part of that, it maintains five allotment sites in the town.

Rental fees start from £34 per year for half a plot and £68 for a full plot. All the allotment sites have access to an on-site water source.

Town clerk Peter Herbert said: “You don’t have to be an expert to tend an allotment as learning about what works and what doesn’t makes it more fun and it helps you get away from the stresses of a busy lifestyle.

“And if you are ever unsure you can, for a small annual fee, join the friendly and helpful Littlehampton Allotment and Leisure Gardens Association and benefit from useful advice and reduced seed catalogue prices.

“We have vacant plots at Worthing Road Allotments, including five rod (125 square metres) and ten rod (250 square metres) plots. There are also 25 rod vacant plots at Trinidad.

“Get in touch today and make it a greener, more peaceful and healthier 2018.”

For more information about the allotment association and the vacant allotments, visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or call 01903 732063. To quality, you must live in the Littlehampton parish boundary.

Contact admin@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or call 01903 732063 (weekdays 9-4.30pm) to find out more.