Entries up by a third for Rustington Horticultural Association’s rose and sweet pea show

Rustington Horticultural Association saw entries up by a third compared to last year for its rose and sweet pea show.

The judges had plenty to mull over and all flowers were high quality, as some exhibitors in the sweet pea classes also compete at the National Sweet Pea Show.

Alison Valentini, show secretary, said: “Sunshine and showers bring forth many flowers and its fair to say we have certainly had plenty of showers so far this month and perhaps less of the sunshine.

“Nonetheless it appears to have very definitely brought forth many flowers as the entries were up by a third compared to last year. This was particularly the case for sweet peas and the Woodlands Centre was filled with the scent of sweet peas.

“It has also been a good year for roses as these classes had many entries. Although its early in the season for some fruit and vegetables, these classes too had some fine exhibits.

Roger Parsons with his vase of sweet peas, which won the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal

“It was lovely to see so many visitors to the show, enjoying the fine weather, beautiful floral displays and queuing up to buy flowers and bedding plants, all rounded off nicely with a baker’s delight of homemade cakes.”

Cup winners

Brian Bartlett, RHA Sweet Pea Cup for most points in sweet pea classes, Dave Sanders Memorial Cup for best exhibit sweet peas.

Alasdair MacCulloch, RHA Rose Cup for most points in rose classes, Eric Norrell Rose Cup for best exhibit roses, RHA glass goblet for best exhibit in horticultural classes, Tom Lloyd Memorial Plate for best yellow rose.

Roger Parsons, National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal for best vase of sweet peas.

John Luxford, Wally Barnes Cup for most points in flowers, vegetable and fruit classes, J.F. Passmore Cup for best potplant, certificate for most points in vegetable classes.

Nick Hockey, best exhibit in classes for growers of less than 50 sweet pea plants.

Marie Keet, certificate for best floral art exhibit.

Margaret Maroney, certificate for best vegetable exhibit.

David Donovan, certificate for most points in fruit classes.

Julia Siveter, Youth Cup for best young gardener.

Other first prize winners were Christine Fry, Jeffrey Haine, Sylvia Hesling, Julie MacCulloch, Valerie Narayanaswamy, Kathy Oldfield, Jayne Pumphrey, Mavis Potten, Jenny Reene, Rupert Reene, Carol Spanton, Fred Spanton, David Stubbings and Claudio Valentini.