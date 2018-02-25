Energy adviser is a heat hero

Home energy visitor Emma Pagett has been named a heat hero at a national awards ceremony.

Emma was praised for her work with Arun and Chichester Wellbeing, going above and beyond to help people live in warmer homes.

She was presented with a Heat Heroes Award by Lord Beith at the Houses of Parliament, as one of 15 winners chosen from a list of strong candidates from across England and Wales.

Not-for-profit organisations, including local authorities, health and social care agencies, voluntary and statutory agencies, and community groups were encouraged to nominate staff and volunteers for the award.

Mike Clayden, Arun District Council cabinet member for community wellbeing, put Emma forward as a shining example to others.

He said: “I am very proud of Emma, who, along with colleague Jo Williamson, has worked hard to provide much-needed support to some of our most vulnerable residents.

“The feedback we have received from residents shows just how much of a difference Emma has made to their lives.

“We are all grateful for Emma’s hard work and the award is well deserved.”

Eileen Lintill, Chichester District Council cabinet member for community services, added: “I’d like to say congratulations to Emma for her award and all the hard work that both she and Jo do to support and improve the lives of residents in our district.

“Having a warm home is vital for health and wellbeing, and I know that their work has made a tremendous difference to a number of our residents.”

West Sussex Wellbeing is a partnership between district and borough councils and West Sussex County Council.

Emma and Jo carry out free home visits to those in fuel poverty. They can organise heaters for those in emergency situations, guide qualifying clients through the funding process for a new boiler, advise on hearing tariffs and suggest ways to stay warm on a budget.