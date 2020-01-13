‘Endangered’ Sussex crafts to be secured for future generations in funding boost

A Sussex charity will be awarding bursaries to young people to safeguard traditional crafts for the future.

The Sussex Heritage Trust will award bursaries to those wishing to train, or retrain, in heritage crafts as part of its 2020 scheme.

Funding awarded to the trust by The Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust and Historic Houses, South East will support students to study courses in brick making, flint knapping, tile making and more.

Crafts like these feature on The Red List of Endangered Crafts, compiled by the Heritage Crafts Association to highlight the vitality of traditional heritage crafts in the UK and identify crafts most at risk of disappearing.

Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust Simon Knight said: “We are very grateful to The Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust and Historic Houses South East for funding the bursary scheme, which has allowed us to continue to offer much-needed support to endangered traditional heritage crafts.”

Three students have already been awarded bursaries to study conservation, brick and flint masonry repair, and practical flint walling at the Weald and Downland Living Museum and West Dean College.

Further bursaries are available to cover the costs of part time and full time building conservation courses.

Sussex Heritage Trust was established in 1977 to preserve, improve and encourage appreciation of Sussex’s architectural and natural landscape.

It has offered a bursary scheme since 2012 to provide opportunities for Sussex young people hoping to work in the construction industry.

More details can be found at the trust website or by emailing say.hello@sussexheritagetrust.org.uk