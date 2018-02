Police, the fire service and the Coastguard were called to reports of a body at Bosham Quay this afternoon, police confirmed.

Police were called to the scene at just before 3pm today (Saturday, February 17), the spokesman said.

Officers remain on the scene, where they are joined by the fire service and the Coastguard.

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed that rescue teams from Selsey and Portsmouth are at the scene.