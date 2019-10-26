Emergency services respond to person in the water in Bognor

An emergency response was sparked following reports of a person in the water in Bognor in the early hours of the morning.

The Littlehampton Coastguard was alerted to the incident at 2.21am, a spokesman said.

However the crew was stood down on the way after being informed that the person was out of the water and in the care of Sussex Police.

The spokesman said: “In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

