Emergency services respond to house fire in Rustington

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Lawrence Avenue in Rustington.
A police spokesman said officers were contacted by West Sussex Fire and Rescue at 2.35 this afternoon (September 30).
Pictures from the scene show a significant number of emergency vehicles, including at least three police cars, two ambulances and at least three fire engines.
The bungalow appears to have been badly damaged, with significant burns to the front windows.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.
