Emergency services called to medical incident in Broadwater

The emergency services have been called to a medical incident in Broadwater.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to assist emergency services with an incident involving a person at a building in Sompting Road, Worthing at 11.44am this morning (23 January). One engine and an aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene. The incident is ongoing at this time."

A police spokesman confirmed it was a medical incident, and that the fire service had been called to help get the person out of the building, but added that it was not a police matter.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

