Emergency services attend vehicle fire in Worthing

Emergency services have been called to a vehicle on fire in Worthing.
The fire service was first alerted to the incident in Lyons Way, Worthing, at 12.16pm.
A crew was on the scene in four minutes, according to a tweet from the fire service.
A spokesman tweeted: “Thanks to all members of the public who called 999...
“We’re working with emergency service colleagues at this incident.”
Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.
More to follow.
