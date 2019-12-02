Emergency services attend vehicle fire in Worthing

Emergency services have been called to a vehicle on fire in Worthing.

The fire service was first alerted to the incident in Lyons Way, Worthing, at 12.16pm.

A crew was on the scene in four minutes, according to a tweet from the fire service.

A spokesman tweeted: “Thanks to all members of the public who called 999...

“We’re working with emergency service colleagues at this incident.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

Fire service news

More to follow.

