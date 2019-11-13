Emergency services and air ambulance respond to collision at Shoreham's Holmbush Roundabout

Emergency services including the air ambulance have responded to a collision in Shoreham.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the Holmbush Roundabout in Upper Shoreham Road shortly after 12.15pm this afternoon (November 13).

Emergency services at the Holmbush Roundabout

A single vehicle is said to have been involved, police said, after its driver suffered a 'medical episode'.

All of the roads feeding into the roundabout, including Upper Shoreham Road, Stoney Lane and the exit from the A27 have been closed and diversions set up.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

Holmbush Roundabout. Pic: Carl Bennett