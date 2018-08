A woman from Chichester was taken to hospital last night after emergency services were called to Arundel Lido.

A police spokesman said officers and paramedics attended Arundel Lido in Queen Street, Arundel, at 8.30pm, where a woman had ‘got into difficulties in the pool’.

He said the 60-year-old woman from Chichester was taken to the city’s St Richard’s Hospital for treatment.