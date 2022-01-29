Emergency call-out for kitesurfer in Littlehampton

The crew, on Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s Renee Sherman lifeboat, launched at 5.07pm at the request of HM Coastguard, following multiple emergency calls from concerned members of the public of a kitesurfer struggling to get back on their board.

When Littlehampton RNLI arrived at the scene, they quickly located the male casualty 20 metres from the shore, a spokesman said.

The casualty had one foot on the sea floor, but his other foot had become tangled in his kite lines.

RNLI/Beth Brooks

Two crew members entered the water to assist the casualty and handed him over to emergency services waiting on shore.

HM Coastguard also alerted the crew to reports of a second person seen entering the water to assist the kitesurfer, but this person had since returned to shore unaided.

The crew returned to Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station at 5.48pm.

Simon Tann, Deputy Launching Authority at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: "Kitesurfing is an exhilarating watersport and very popular in the local area. However, it is important to be aware that the sea can be incredibly unpredictable.

"There are some simple checks for safe kitesurfing, including checking your equipment before venturing onto the water, taking with you a means of calling or signalling for help, and never riding out further than you can swim back."