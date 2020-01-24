Emergency between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges causes ALL lines to be blocked

An emergency on the railway lines between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges this morning (Friday) has caused all lines to be blocked in both directions.

Southern Rail says it is unable to run any trains between the two stations, which is the main route from Sussex to London, as police are dealing with an incident.

Trains will be cancelled or revised to start or finish their journeys away from the affected area.

The rail company is asking people to delay their journeys until later today if possible.

Disruption is expected to last until at least midday.

Southern said, “Journeys will take much longer than usual if you do decide to travel.

“Please avoid heading to Haywards Heath for trains towards London, and be aware no trains are calling at Balcombe in either direction.”

The incident happened just before 9am today.

Affected services (in both directions):

• Southern services between Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Hastings or Ore and London Victoria

• Southern services between Brighton and London Victoria

• Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London Victoria

• Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge

• Thameslink services between Brighton and Bedford