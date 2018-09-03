Elderly Worthing couple conned out of £8,000 in Santander scam

An elderly couple from Goring have been scammed out of £8,000.

Police said the couple were contacted on their home telephone on August 15 by someone claiming to be from Santander Bank who advised them that they had a member of staff who was defrauding customers and they were looking to assist them by arranging transfer of funds.

Police said the woman was persuaded to withdraw money on two occasions from branches at Goring and Rustington, which was then collected from their home address in Goring by a ‘courier’. She also passed over three bank cards as the fraudster said that they would need to be replaced and she then got another call asking for the PINs so that new cards could be issued with the same security numbers, police said.

Following another call, the woman hung up and went back to her bank where they confirmed that she had been defrauded and that three withdrawals of £300 each had been made from a Barclays cashpoint in Rustington. In total, the couple lost £8,400, police said.

A police spokesman said the false courier who called at the house claimed to be called Joe. He was of Asian appearance, light skinned, 5’ 6” and of muscular build. He had a local accent, and was well spoken.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen the ‘courier’ in the area around that time is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 849 of 15/08.