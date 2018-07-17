Worthing College to merge with Chichester College Group

Worthing College is planning to merge with Chichester College Group.

The decision follows the conclusion of the college’s structure and prospects appraisal (SPA) process.

Chichester College

The SPA is designed to look at the college’s current situation and future sustainability and consider any need for change.

It is carried out by the Corporation, a governing body comprised of external, associate, staff and student governors as well as the principal, Paul Riley.

Mr Riley said: “There has been an extremely robust and methodical process deployed by a steering group for the process and the Corporation in coming to this decision, which we believe is in the very best interests of staff, students and the wider community we serve.”

The plan is to complete the merger before the end of March 2019, following a consultation over the summer.

Shelagh Legrave, chief executive of Chichester College Group, said the merger offers an opportunity to create a dynamic organisation to serve the education and training needs of West Sussex and the wider region.

Worthing College attained a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in 2016.

Chichester College Group is formed of colleges from a previous merger in August 2017, comprising Chichester College, Brinsbury, Crawley College and Horsham Training Centre.