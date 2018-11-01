Worthing College and Chichester College merger consultation period opens

A consultation period on the merger between Chichester College Group and Worthing College has launched today (November 1).

The consultation, which runs until Monday, December 3, sets out the planned vision for the merger and will allow members of the public and stakeholders to review the proposal and have their say.

The intention to merge the two colleges was announced in July following a ‘robust selection process’. The Chichester College Group already includes Chichester College, Brinsbury College, Crawley College and the Horsham Training Centre.

Paul Riley, principal at Worthing College, said the move will improve opportunities for Worthing College students.

“I firmly believe this merger is in the very best interests of our students, staff and the wider community we serve,” he said.

“It will enable the college to grow and develop, ensuring the people of Worthing will continue to enjoy access to a college which provides high quality education for many years to come.

“The merger will mean we will be able to provide more learning opportunities to students of all ages and learning abilities. They will have access to a broader range of courses, including A-levels, apprenticeships, vocational qualifications and higher education.

“This is an exciting time for Worthing College.”

Read more on the merger announcement here: Worthing College and Chichester College announce plans to merge



The merger is planned to be completed by the end of March 2019.

Shelagh Legrave OBE, chief executive of the Chichester College Group, said: “We are delighted by the prospect of welcoming Worthing College into our group. We will be working together to deliver excellence not only to our learners and staff, but also to business and to the local communities that we serve.

“It is vital that we are able to keep pace with the changing needs of industry, and I believe this merger will allow the group to do this. We will be able to work more closely with a wider range of business to ensure we are developing and delivering courses and training which meets their needs.

“We believe the group has the potential to support economic growth, job creation and skills development in our region.

A copy of the consultation document can be viewed at www.worthing.ac.uk/mergerconsultation, which includes information about how to contribute.

More news:

Police evacuate Sussex railway station after ‘suspicious package’ found



Worthing Town Hall to host Garden of Remembrance for soldiers lost in the First World War



Sussex city centre evacuated after explosion