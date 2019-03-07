World Book Day 2019: Pictures from across Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing
World Book Day is upon us and children across the area have dressed up as their favourite literary characters.
Take a look through some of our readers’ pictures of their little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers, and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas.
Brooke, 9, and Maddie, 7, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Mary Poppins and Gangsta Granny