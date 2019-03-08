World Book Day 2019: Littlehampton children dress up as their favourite literary characters

Children across Littlehampton have been dressing up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day.

Take a look through some of our readers’ pictures of their little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers, and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas.

Brooke, 9, and Maddie, 7, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Mary Poppins and Gangsta Granny UGC Buy a Photo

Dulcie Goble, from Little Stars Nursery in Rustington, as The Cat in the Hat UGC Buy a Photo

Jessica Catterick, 7, from River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton, as Gangsta Granny UGC Buy a Photo

Lottie-rose Goble, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Pippi Longstocking UGC Buy a Photo

