Update: School closures, March 1

The following schools have informed West Sussex County Council that they will be closed today.
Cornfield School, Littlehampton,
Crawley Down Village CofE Primary School, Crawley
Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst
Fordwater School, Chichester
Littlegreen School, Compton,
Palatine Primary School, Worthing
Southbourne Infant School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon.
Southbourne Junior School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon.
St Anthony's School, Chichester
Storrington Primary School, Pulborough
The Academy, Selsey
Updates as we get them.